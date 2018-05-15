Common Council committee to consider proposal to make State Street a 2-way

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Common Council committee on Thursday, May 17 will consider a proposal to make State Street in downtown Milwaukee a two-way street.

State Street is currently a one-way street between N. Market and 6th Street.

With the closure of the Wells Street Bridge until November and the upcoming demolition of the BMO Harris Bradley Center, downtown traffic during peak travel times and special events is especially congested.

Alderman Bob Bauman’s proposal would open up that stretch of State Street to eastbound traffic.

The proposal will be considered by the Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee Thursday.