Exercise, energy and eating: Foods that can fuel your workout, help you recover

MILWAUKEE -- Ever feel like you could use an extra boost of power? Whether you're running a race or just chasing the kids -- you can change your energy by just changing what you eat.

Most Americans aren't exercising enough

  • 2-3 times more likely to exercise outdoors than indoors
  • Summer is the perfect time to get active!

Our diets directly relate to our energy levels and exercise performance

  • Filling up with high-quality fuel is key to active lifestyle

Before Exercise:

  • Muscles are fueled by glycogen
  • Created from dietary carbohydrates
  • Carb loading is not the same as calorie loading
  • A little extra carbohydrates before exercise gives you a boost of energy

Two hours before a workout to avoid:

  • Large meals
  • Fatty foods
  • Carbonated drinks
  • Lots of fiber

Take awhile to digest, cause unwanted side effects:

  • Some great meals to eat before working out include:
  • Oatmeal with added protein powder and peanut butter
  • Sweet Potato with Chicken and Spinach
  • Whole Grain Crackers
  • Kind Bar
  • Banana and Peanut Butter

During Exercise:

  • You may need some extra fuel if your workout is longer than 60 minutes

Choose a portable snack easy to eat on the go such as:

  • Banana
  • Honey packets
  • Sports gels
  • Sliced oranges
  • Grapes
  • Bananas

Staying hydrated is important:

  • Add electrolytes to your water with Nuun tabs
  • Organic Gatorade

Recovery:

  • Best to eat 30 minutes post-exercise
  • Protein or carbohydrate-based snack
  •  Eat whole meal

Avoid super high-fiber and high-fat foods after workout

  • Body's digestive system has less blood flow
  • Eating these foods slows down digestion of proteins and carbohydrate
  • Both needed to repair muscles quickly

Good post-workout snacks:

  • Fairlife chocolate milk
  • Double protein, no lactose
  • Peanut butter and apple
  • Post-workout meals:
  • Turkey meatballs with pesto quinoa

Hydration:

  • 8 to 19 cups of water a day recommended for most adults
  • Give water a boost with turmeric powder
  • Reduces inflammation
  • Drink beet powder or tart cherry juice for a kick in athletic performance!