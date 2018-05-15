Exercise, energy and eating: Foods that can fuel your workout, help you recover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ever feel like you could use an extra boost of power? Whether you're running a race or just chasing the kids -- you can change your energy by just changing what you eat.

Most Americans aren't exercising enough

2-3 times more likely to exercise outdoors than indoors

Summer is the perfect time to get active!

Our diets directly relate to our energy levels and exercise performance

Filling up with high-quality fuel is key to active lifestyle

Before Exercise:

Muscles are fueled by glycogen

Created from dietary carbohydrates

Carb loading is not the same as calorie loading

A little extra carbohydrates before exercise gives you a boost of energy

Two hours before a workout to avoid:

Large meals

Fatty foods

Carbonated drinks

Lots of fiber

Take awhile to digest, cause unwanted side effects:

Some great meals to eat before working out include:

Oatmeal with added protein powder and peanut butter

Sweet Potato with Chicken and Spinach

Whole Grain Crackers

Kind Bar

Banana and Peanut Butter

During Exercise:

You may need some extra fuel if your workout is longer than 60 minutes

Choose a portable snack easy to eat on the go such as:

Banana

Honey packets

Sports gels

Sliced oranges

Grapes

Staying hydrated is important:

Add electrolytes to your water with Nuun tabs

Organic Gatorade

Recovery:

Best to eat 30 minutes post-exercise

Protein or carbohydrate-based snack

Eat whole meal

Avoid super high-fiber and high-fat foods after workout

Body's digestive system has less blood flow

Eating these foods slows down digestion of proteins and carbohydrate

Both needed to repair muscles quickly

Good post-workout snacks:

Fairlife chocolate milk

Double protein, no lactose

Peanut butter and apple

Post-workout meals:

Turkey meatballs with pesto quinoa

Hydration: