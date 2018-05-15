Exercise, energy and eating: Foods that can fuel your workout, help you recover

MILWAUKEE -- Ever feel like you could use an extra boost of power? Whether you're running a race or just chasing the kids -- you can change your energy by just changing what you eat.
Most Americans aren't exercising enough
- 2-3 times more likely to exercise outdoors than indoors
- Summer is the perfect time to get active!
Our diets directly relate to our energy levels and exercise performance
- Filling up with high-quality fuel is key to active lifestyle
Before Exercise:
- Muscles are fueled by glycogen
- Created from dietary carbohydrates
- Carb loading is not the same as calorie loading
- A little extra carbohydrates before exercise gives you a boost of energy
Two hours before a workout to avoid:
- Large meals
- Fatty foods
- Carbonated drinks
- Lots of fiber
Take awhile to digest, cause unwanted side effects:
- Some great meals to eat before working out include:
- Oatmeal with added protein powder and peanut butter
- Sweet Potato with Chicken and Spinach
- Whole Grain Crackers
- Kind Bar
- Banana and Peanut Butter
During Exercise:
- You may need some extra fuel if your workout is longer than 60 minutes
Choose a portable snack easy to eat on the go such as:
- Banana
- Honey packets
- Sports gels
- Sliced oranges
- Grapes
Staying hydrated is important:
- Add electrolytes to your water with Nuun tabs
- Organic Gatorade
Recovery:
- Best to eat 30 minutes post-exercise
- Protein or carbohydrate-based snack
- Eat whole meal
Avoid super high-fiber and high-fat foods after workout
- Body's digestive system has less blood flow
- Eating these foods slows down digestion of proteins and carbohydrate
- Both needed to repair muscles quickly
Good post-workout snacks:
- Fairlife chocolate milk
- Double protein, no lactose
- Peanut butter and apple
- Post-workout meals:
- Turkey meatballs with pesto quinoa
Hydration:
- 8 to 19 cups of water a day recommended for most adults
- Give water a boost with turmeric powder
- Reduces inflammation
- Drink beet powder or tart cherry juice for a kick in athletic performance!