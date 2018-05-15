MCTS bus crashes in front of Johnston Hall building on Marquette campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed in front of the Johnston Hall building on the Marquette University campus Tuesday afternoon, May 15.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. near 12th and Wisconsin. There were passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash. MCTS confirms no one was seriously injured.

Around 5:15pm a Route 12 bus lost control while turning left from 12th street to Wis Ave.

Bus ended up on sidewalk near Gesu Church.

No serious injuries reported at this time.

According to Milwaukee police, there were no other vehicles involved.

Marquette police and the Milwaukee Fire Department are responding to the scene.

