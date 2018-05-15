LIVE: Massive fire at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee
MCTS bus crashes in front of Johnston Hall building on Marquette campus

Posted 5:35 pm, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, May 15, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed in front of the Johnston Hall building on the Marquette University campus Tuesday afternoon, May 15.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. near 12th and Wisconsin. There were passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash. MCTS confirms no one was seriously injured.

According to Milwaukee police, there were no other vehicles involved.

MCTS bus crash on Marquette campus

Marquette police and the Milwaukee Fire Department are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.