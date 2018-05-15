Milwaukee man in US on non-immigrant visa accused of trying to ship 26 guns to People’s Republic of China

Posted 7:57 pm, May 15, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, admitted to the United States under a non-immigrant visa, has been federally indicted, accused of attempting to ship guns to the People’s Republic of China.

Zimo Sheng faces two counts — violation of the “Arms Export Control Act” and “possession of a firearm by an alien in the United States under a non-immigrant visa.”

Federal court documents accused Sheng of “knowingly and willfully attempting to export from the U.S. to the People’s Republic of China a defense article (the complete upper assembly for a Glock 43 pistol), designated as a defense article on the US Munitions List, without having first obtained from the State Department a license for such export or written authorization for such export,” and “knowingly possessing 26 firearms and approximately 16,553 rounds of ammunition transported in interstate commerce.”

The indictment lists the firearms:

  • Beretta 92FS 9mm
  • Sig Sauer Mosquito
  • Beretta 92F Compact
  • Taurus 709 Slim
  • Sig Sauer P229 Elite
  • Sig Sauer M11-A1
  • Beretta PX4 Storm
  • Glock 19 pistol
  • Taurus 709 Slim
  • Beretta 96A1
  • Beretta 92 FS
  • Taurua 1911
  • Sig Sauer P226
  • Ruger SR1911
  • Del-Ton AR15
  • CAI N-PAP
  • Ruger 10/22
  • Remington 870 Express Super Magnum
  • SAIGA 12
  • KRAL UPLAND HTR
  • Ithaca 600
  • Benellli Nova
  • Beretta AL390
  • Ruger 10/22
  • Ruger 10/22
  • Barellless Ruger Shotgun