Milwaukee man in US on non-immigrant visa accused of trying to ship 26 guns to People’s Republic of China
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, admitted to the United States under a non-immigrant visa, has been federally indicted, accused of attempting to ship guns to the People’s Republic of China.
Zimo Sheng faces two counts — violation of the “Arms Export Control Act” and “possession of a firearm by an alien in the United States under a non-immigrant visa.”
Federal court documents accused Sheng of “knowingly and willfully attempting to export from the U.S. to the People’s Republic of China a defense article (the complete upper assembly for a Glock 43 pistol), designated as a defense article on the US Munitions List, without having first obtained from the State Department a license for such export or written authorization for such export,” and “knowingly possessing 26 firearms and approximately 16,553 rounds of ammunition transported in interstate commerce.”
The indictment lists the firearms:
- Beretta 92FS 9mm
- Sig Sauer Mosquito
- Beretta 92F Compact
- Taurus 709 Slim
- Sig Sauer P229 Elite
- Sig Sauer M11-A1
- Beretta PX4 Storm
- Glock 19 pistol
- Taurus 709 Slim
- Beretta 96A1
- Beretta 92 FS
- Taurua 1911
- Sig Sauer P226
- Ruger SR1911
- Del-Ton AR15
- CAI N-PAP
- Ruger 10/22
- Remington 870 Express Super Magnum
- SAIGA 12
- KRAL UPLAND HTR
- Ithaca 600
- Benellli Nova
- Beretta AL390
- Ruger 10/22
- Ruger 10/22
- Barellless Ruger Shotgun