Packers, Kwik Trip officials announce Kwik Trip Gate at Lambeau, 'official coffee of the Packers'

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Kwik Trip announced Tuesday, May 15 they have expanded and enhanced their partnership significantly to include the sponsorship of the stadium’s northwest gate.

According to a news release, the Kwik Trip Gate will serve as an entry point to Lambeau Field on gamedays and a prominent link between the stadium and Titletown. The multi-year partnership also includes serving rights for coffee and hot chocolate, with Kwik Trip’s renowned Café Karuba coffee becoming the “Official Coffee of the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field.”

The release says in addition — Kwik Trip’s rewards program, Kwik Rewards, now offers fans new opportunities to win exclusive Packers’ experiences just by downloading the Kwik Rewards app. New members will also receive savings and special offers at Kwik Trip stores.

Kwik Trip is also sponsoring the Instant Win Tower at the Lambeau Field Live traveling exhibit this summer as part of the Packers’ 100 Seasons celebration. Fans will have an opportunity to win prizes on the spot at each Lambeau Field Live location throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The two organizations had previously worked together last year on the sale of stainless steel insulated Packers’ tumblers at Kwik Trip, which customers could purchase to receive deals on Karuba coffee and other Kwik Trip products.