Recognize her? Oak Creek police look to identify liquor thief

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of stealing a cart full of alcohol from an area grocery store.

The department released photos of the suspect on their Facebook page Tuesday, May 15.

It appears the woman tried to conceal her face by wearing large sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman, you’re asked to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 — contact Officer Hernon — or email phernon@oakcreekwi.org.