‘They are all 100% adoptable:’ Sip & Purr, Milwaukee’s 1st cat café, opens June 1 🐱

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The cat is out of the bag. The owner of Milwaukee's first cat café announced Tuesday, May 15 that Sip & Purr (2021 E. Ivanhoe Place -- near Farwell) will open its doors on June 1.

Haven and Neemah spent the morning checking out their new digs. The two shelter cats and more than a dozen others were moving in -- the first residents of Milwaukee's first cat café.

"I'm excited. We're ready to put cats in homes," said Katy McHugh, owner of Sip & Purr.

When Sip & Purr opens on Friday, June 1, customers will be able to taste wine with a feline, drink tea with a tabby and enjoy a meow-mosa in the cat lounge.

"The cats will have lots of vertical space. Cats like to get away and go high. They will have lots of places to go sleep, hang out, to play -- and just enjoy their time here until they get adopted," said McHugh.

There is also a feline-free area where a chef will prepare delicious nibbles and sweet treats -- and where customers can watch the fur-balls from afar.

"It's a labor of love, and we are doing great things," said McHugh.

McHugh said she hopes her customers will fall in love with her menu and the kitties.

"We will house between 15-20 cats. They are all 100% adoptable," said McHugh.

The cats belong to Lakeland Animal Shelter -- a no-kill facility that takes in close to 2,000 strays every year. Staff are hopeful each cat's stay at the café will be a pit stop on the way to their forever home.

"A partnership like this, where we can bring cats and have them find people and be in a great environment in the meantime, means the world to us," said Kristen Perry, Lakeland Animal Shelter.

McHugh said she and her staff plan to work nearly around the clock to make sure everything is purr-fect for the opening on June 1.

Sip & Purr will open its doors at noon on June 1. You can reserve some time in the cat lounge beginning Tuesday, May 15.