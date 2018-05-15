Thomas Markle tells TMZ he changed his mind, wants to walk daughter down the aisle

BRITAIN — Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, says he has changed his mind and wants to walk his daughter down the aisle, he told American publication TMZ on Tuesday.

According to the TMZ report, Markle thinks that staging the photos was “stupid” but not a serious transgression.

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” he said, according to TMZ.

The report also mentions that Markle is back in the hospital after reportedly being treated for a heart attack a week ago. He told TMZ that doctors are running a battery of tests on him and have told him his heart was “seriously damaged.”

He also said he is willing to risk his health and has asked doctors to release him from the hospital on Wednesday, so he can attend the wedding.

It’s unclear whether that will happen.

CNN has reached out to Thomas Markle for comment over phone and over email but has yet to receive an answer. When asked about the TMZ report, Kensington Palace declined to comment.

CNN also contacted General Hospital in Rosarito, Mexico, where Markle is thought to have stayed previously, but officials would not say whether he is there.