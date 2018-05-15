Watch the Royal Wedding on the big screen at select Marcus Theatres

LONDON — Not sure you would like to get up at the crack of dawn to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot? Well, there is another option.

Select Marcus Theatres locations will be showing the Royal Wedding on the big screen starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. Those theater locations include:

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

North Shore Cinema, Mequon

South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek

Admission is $10 for this special theatrical presentation.

For tickets and more information, CLICK HERE.