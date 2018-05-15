× Wisconsin State Fair: 2018 deals and discount promotions

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair announced Tuesday, May 15 a whole slew of promotions offering a variety of deals and discounts for the 2018 Fair.

The State Fair runs August 2-12.

Affordable options for Fairgoers include the following:

DUBLIN THE FUN FAIR & FEST DEAL

We’re “Dublin” the fun and teaming up with the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture. Just $18 gets you one State Fair ticket and one Milwaukee Irish Fest ticket. That’s twice the fun for the price of one! Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 16 – 19. Offer available through July 31, 2018 at the State Fair Ticket Office and online at WiStateFair.com (service fees apply).

PARTY ANIMAL PACKAGE

Calling all Party Animals! For only $16, get one State Fair ticket and one adult admission ticket to the Milwaukee County Zoo. Offer available through July 31, 2018 at the State Fair Ticket Office and online at WiStateFair.com (service fees apply). Zoo tickets valid through Dec. 31, 2018 and cannot be combined with any other offers.

LAKESHORE CHINOOKS STATE FAIR SUNDAYS

Get hooked with these great deals! Choose from two package options: one general admission ticket to select Lakeshore Chinooks Sunday games, a State Fair ticket and a Chinooks hat for $11 OR one reserved grandstand ticket to select Lakeshore Chinooks Sunday games, a State Fair ticket and a Chinooks hat for $14. Game dates are 6/3, 6/10, 6/17, 7/8, 7/22 and 8/5. Visit LakeshoreChinooks.com to purchase ticket packages (service fees apply).

BLOODCENTER OF WISCONSIN

Be a hero this July! Visit any BloodCenter of Wisconsin donor center in July, donate a pint of blood, and receive a FREE State Fair ticket! For donation locations near you and to make an appointment, visit versiti.org/BCW. While supplies last.

SUPER READER LIBRARY PROGRAM

Youth can earn a coupon for one FREE youth admission ticket upon completion of the Summer Reading Program at any Milwaukee County Library. Teens can also earn FREE Fair Admission for reading this summer. Please contact your local library for details, or visit mpl.org. Coupons and tickets expire August 12, 2018.

LIBRARIES ROCK! SUMMER READER PROGRAM

Youth can earn FREE youth admission upon completion of the Libraries Rock! Reading Program at any Waukesha or Jefferson County Library. Please contact your local library for details, or visit bridgeslibrarysystem.org. Tickets expire August 12, 2018.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wis. The fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat.