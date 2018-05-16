At last! IKEA Oak Creek opens to thousands of eager shoppers, some who waited hours in line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- The doors are now open and after months of anticipation, customers are rushing through IKEA Oak Creek.

The doors opened promptly at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16. Before then, customers were allowed to line up starting at 5 a.m. Starting around 6 a.m., there was music and entertainment for those hardy shoppers.

Anyone who was in line before the store opened had a chance to win IKEA gift cards and all shoppers got a free IKEA bag.

IKEA Oak Creek is the Swedish company’s first store in Wisconsin -- and the 48th in the United States. Previously, customers had to travel to the Bolingbrook or Schaumburg stores in Illinois, or to the Bloomington store in Minnesota.

The 293,000 square-foot store features nearly 10,000 exclusive-designed items, three model home interiors, inspirational room settings, family-friendly play areas throughout the store and a supervised children’s play area.