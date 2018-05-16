× Crossroads Collective food hall with micro-restaurants, a speakeasy coming to Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — A new addition is coming to Milwaukee’s east side.

Crossroads Collective is coming to the corner of Farwell and North Avenue.

It used to be Oriental Drugs, and most recently, Rosati’s.

Crossroads Collective will be a food hall with multiple micro-restaurants.

The space will have a main bar, as well as a speakeasy accessible only from a black cat alley, located in a secret space inside the food hall.

Crossroads Collective is scheduled to open in October.