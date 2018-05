× Cudahy police: Pickup truck slams into storage unit after striking two other vehicles

CUDAHY — Cudahy police say a pickup truck slammed into a storage unit at the EZ Self Storage at Pennsylvania and Edgerton on Wednesday morning, May 16.

Officials say the driver’s truck struck a vehicle, then he slammed through the facility’s fence, hit another vehicle and slammed into one of the storage units.

The driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.