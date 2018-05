MILWAUKEE — ESPN is reporting that Mike Budenholzer has reached an agreement to become the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. That’s according to league sources.

Breaking: Mike Budenholzer has reached an agreement to become the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/ZLpGSTZN9u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2018

Reports indicate Budenholzer had breakfast on Wednesday morning, May 16 with Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. This, after he had a second interview with Bucks ownership in New York.

Budenholzer used to be the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks.