‘Executed superbly:’ USS Milwaukee fires missiles, kicks off missile module developmental testing

MILWAUKEE — The USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) conducted a live-fire missile exercise off the coast of Virginia on May 11. It fired four longbow hellfire missiles that successfully struck fast inshore attack craft targets.

According to the Navy, during the evolution, the ship’s crew executed a scenario simulating a complex warfighting environment, utilized radar and other systems to track small surface targets, simulated engagements and then fired missiles against the surface targets.

“The crew of the USS Milwaukee executed superbly and the test team ran the event seamlessly, both were critical in making this event successful,” said Capt. Ted Zobel, LCS Mission Modules program manager.

