× Family of Adam Trammell files federal lawsuit against West Milwaukee police

WEST MILWAUKEE — The family of Adam Trammell filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday, May 15 against the West Milwaukee police chief and several officers.

The federal lawsuit alleges officers involved in the incident violated Trammell’s constitutional rights by using excessive and deadly force. The family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the parties involved.

Trammell died after being Tased at least 15 times by officers who responded to his apartment near 54th and Greenfield in May 2017. Authorities at the time of the incident said they were responding to a report of a man inside an apartment building, naked, speaking incoherently and flooding his unit. When officers confronted Trammell, officials say he became combative and a Taser was used.

An autopsy for the 22-year-old concluded his cause of death was “excited delirium and the manner of death was undetermined.”

The Greenfield Police Department investigated this incident. Last month, a letter to West Milwaukee Police Chief Dennis Nasci from the D.A.’s office says after “reviewing available body camera footage, the Taser reports, talking to medical experts and use of force experts, and reviewing use of force training policies involving the deployment of electronic control devices,” there is “no basis to conclusively link Mr. Trammell’s death to actions taken by the police officers.”