Firefighter, resident injured in fire near 25th and North in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan fire officials rescued a woman from a fire that occurred in a residence near North 25th and North Avenue Wednesday, May 16.

The Sheboygan Fire Department was dispatched to the home around 11:45 a.m.

Officials say upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence. Authorities were able to get to the woman, who was trapped in a rear bedroom.

Officials say the woman was treated for possible smoke inhalation and later transported to an area hospital to be evaluated. One firefighter received a burn on his wrist during the extinguishing efforts.

No other injuries were reported.

Estimated damage to the home is approximately $8,500.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.