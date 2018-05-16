× Hamilton High School in Sussex to have early dismissal due to water main break

SUSSEX — Hamilton High School in Sussex will be dismissed at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 16 due to a water main break impacting water going to the school.

According to the communication director for Sussex Hamilton High School, it happened while crews were doing some prep work Wednesday morning, for the new intermediate school being built.

Officials say it is state law the school must have water service.

Buses will pick up students beginning at 12:45 p.m.

The fix is expected to be fixed Wednesday, for school to resume as normal Thursday, May 17.