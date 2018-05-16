Meals made easy: 1 thing to get at the store to get a healthy dinner on the table in no time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Managing meals during the week can get a bit messy. Rotisserie chicken to the rescue. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with her favorite recipes using the supermarket life saver.

Demo Rotisserie Chicken Nachos

Recipes by Lisa Grudzielanek, Your Tasty Life. Com

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

3 to 4-pound rotisserie chicken

1 bag of restaurant style tortilla chips

1 15-oz can refried black beans (or regular refried beans)

2 cups shredded taco cheese

1 10-oz jar of store-bough salsa

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, garnish

2 tablespoons diced red onion, garnish

Optional toppings include: Diced avocado, sliced jalapenos, sour cream, black olives

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 450 F and fill a large oven proof skillet with tortilla chips. Shred or dice the chicken. Drop dollops of refried beans over the top of the tortilla chips in the pan. Layer warm salsa over the refried beans. Layer chicken over the salsa. Layer both cheeses over the chicken and bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and sprinkle with garnish. Serve immediately.

Demo Tex Mex Chopped Salad

Serves 6

TEX-MEX DRESSING

1 cup ranch dressing 2 Tablespoons taco seasoning

SALAD INGREDIENTS

1 rotisserie chicken, diced 4 to 5 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped 2 Roma tomatoes, diced 1 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen 4 green onions, sliced 1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed 1/2 cup shredded “taco” or cheddar jack cheese 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped juice of a lime

INSTRUCTIONS

1.In a small bowl, whisk together ranch dressing and taco seasoning until combined. Cover and place in fridge to chill until ready to use.

Warm chicken in the microwave, if you prefer the chicken warm. In a large bowl, toss salad ingredients together. Add the chicken to salad. Add dressing a little at a time then gently toss until all combined and coated. Serve immediately in individual bowls and enjoy!

Demo Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Picnic Chicken Salad

PREP TIME: 15 l TOTAL TIME: 30

Makes 6 servings

Need a quick lunch or snack in 15 minutes or less? This deli favorite is a breeze to make. It is a crowd pleaser for kids and adults alike. Pair with sliced peppers and other fresh, raw vegetables and lunch is served. Serve on top Bibb or romaine lettuce and make a lettuce wrap or savor away with a fork.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup of walnuts

1 cup of full fat mayonnaise

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1 cup of white onion, diced

1 cup of celery, diced

1/4 cup dried unsweetened cranberries, halved

DIRECTIONS