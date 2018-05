MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found inside a home on North 70th Street — near Clovernook Playground.

The woman was found Wednesday, May 16 around 1:50 p.m.

Officials are treating the 52-year-old’s death as suspicious.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

