× Motorcycle operator dies after crash on I-41 northbound, south of Pilgrim in Menomonee Falls

WAUKESHA — One person was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 16 in Menomonee Falls.

It happened around 6 p.m. on I-41 northbound just south of Pilgrim Road.

Police said the motorcycle’s operator, a man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Police noted that I-41 “will be partially closed to northbound traffic for the remainder of the evening.”