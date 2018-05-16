Plan your weekend! Wisconsin State Parks offering FREE admission June 2-3

MILWAUKEE — Summer is right around the corner and Wisconsin State Parks are offering FREE admission June 2-3!

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website, the following activities are free for Wisconsin residents and visitors alike:

Free entry to state parks

Free fishing

Free DNR trails

Free ATV/UTV riding on public trails open

“Free Fun Weekend is a great time to get outside and try something you’ve never done before, or introduce a family member or friend to something you’ve always enjoyed,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Dan Meyer. “Whether it’s fishing, hiking or riding the trails, experiencing Wisconsin’s great outdoors during this weekend could just be the start of a new tradition for you.”

To plan your weekend, CLICK HERE to see all the free offers that will be around for one weekend only.