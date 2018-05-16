× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigation two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, May 16. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. in the area of 63rd and Carmen.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a subject fired multiple gunshots into an occupied residence. A woman, 21, was struck by the gunfire and received a non-fatal gunshot wound. She was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.

She is expected to survive the injury.

Around 11:15 p.m. a man, 29, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot injury.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding the location and events that led to the shooting are unclear at this time.

Details regarding the shooting are actively being investigated.

The victim is expected to survive.