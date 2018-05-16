× Police warn to lock up after Shorewood sees uptick in vehicles entries, theft

SHOREWOOD — An uptick in vehicle entries in Shorewood, has police reminding residents to remove their valuables and lock up. The vehicle entries are occurring in all areas of the village.

Police say since May 1, they’ve received 16 complaints. Of these, 14 vehicles were unlocked.

Personal property was stolen including money and portable electronics.

Officials warn never leave a key fob or spare key inside your vehicle — including a valet key.

Anyone with information on the vehicles entries on the Shorewood area, contact police at 414-351-9900.