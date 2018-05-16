Time to roll the barrel: HIIT-N-Hops workout series is in conjunction with the Traveling Beer Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at HIIT-N-Hops in Juneau Park. The HIIT-N-Hops workout series is in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Parks’ Traveling Beer Garden 2018.

About HIIT-N-Hops (website)

Time to roll the barrel – literally. Join us for the 2nd annual HIIT-N-Hops workout series in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Parks’ Traveling Beer Garden 2018. This workout series features a 45-minute high-intensity, interval training (HIIT) circuit-style workout in the park followed by some socializing over beer, wine or Sprecher's soda.

Our HIIT workouts are go at your own pace and level, so they are perfect for any fitness level. Sign-up by May 9th and take advantage of our Early Bird pricing. Attendees will receive one voucher for beer, wine or soda and a pint glass. Register now!

