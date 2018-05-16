× TMZ: Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha hospitalized with possible broken ankle

FLORIDA — Meghan Markle’s half sister, Samantha, is in the hospital after suffering what appears to be a broken ankle and a fractured knee after a confrontation with the paparazzi, TMZ is reporting.

Samantha’s boyfriend, Mark, told TMZ they were driving in Florida near a toll booth when they had a “paparazzi confrontation.” He said the photographer veered in front of them, trying to get a clear shot. Her boyfriend said he swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid him and hit a concrete barrier.

He said Samantha hit the windshield and fell to the floor mat. Samantha, who has MS, was unable to lift herself up. He said her foot was twisted backward.

He drove Samantha to the emergency room, where doctors are treating her.

As TMZ previously reported, Samantha and Meghan’s father just got out of surgery to repair his heart after a serious heart attack.

Samantha’s boyfriend Mark said the paparazzo fled the scene after the incident.