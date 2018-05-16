× Whitewater man dies in shooting at central Arkansas motel; suspect sought

CONWAY, Ark. — Authorities have identified a Whitewater man who was fatally shot at a motel in central Arkansas.

The Conway Police Department says 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wisconsin, died in the shooting Tuesday at a Days Inn motel in Conway, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

According to the Daily Jefferson County Union, authorities have arrested 50-year-old Sherri Keesee, and are searching for her 24-year-old son, Zachary Keesee, who is suspected in the shooting.

Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Thorn tells the Log Cabin Democrat that Panduro had been shot several times.