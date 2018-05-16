× Winnebago County judge sentences Brian Flatoff to life in prison

OSHKOSH — A Winnebago County judge sentenced Brian Flatoff on Wednesday, May 16 to life in prison.

In March, a jury convicted Flatoff of starting a standoff with police that led to the death of one of his hostages at a motorcycle shop. Jurors deliberated for two hours before finding Flatoff guilty of 16 charges, including two counts of attempted homicide and felony murder.

Prosecutors say Flatoff shot at officers and initiated the sequence of events that led to the death of Michael Funk in 2015. Police mistakenly shot Funk, one of the hostages, during the standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah.

Flatoff represented himself in the case. He argued he was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. But a jury rejected Flatoff’s insanity defense.