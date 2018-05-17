1 taken into custody after pursuit ends near Guaranty Bank in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER — One person was taken into custody Wednesday, May 16 following a police pursuit that ended near the Guaranty Bank in Brown Deer.

Police were called to the scene after a driver almost hit a pedestrian.

The vehicle was located and stopped in the area of N. Green Bay Road and W. Brown Deer Road.

The driver fled from the vehicle to the area of the Guaranty Bank building — and a foot chase ensued.

The suspect was taken into custody after being tased. The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation.