2 hurt, 1 critically, in hit-and-run crash near 47th and Locust in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A pedestrian, 35, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, May 16 in Milwaukee. A driver was also injured in the accident.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. a Subaru was traveling west on Locust when the driver hit a pedestrian near 47th Street. After striking the pedestrian, the Subaru fled the scene -- and continued west on Locust.

The Subaru then collided with a Ford Escort that was traveling north on 50th Street.

Three subjects exited the Subaru and fled on foot.

The Pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, was seriously injured from the accident. He was transported to the hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Escort, an adult female, was also injured from the accident. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

MPD continues to search for the suspect driving the Subaru.

The investigation is on-going.