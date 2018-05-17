Boy, 15, dies at Children’s Hospital after shooting on I-41 near Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A boy, 15, died at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, May 15 following a shooting that happened on southbound I-41 at Hampton Avenue late Sunday, May 13.

Officials say deputies responded to the area shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday. They located one victim, who was seated in his vehicle. That victim was taken to a hospital — where he later died.

The investigation is now being handled by MCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt issued the following statement in a news release: