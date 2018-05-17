Do More 24 is a ’24-hour online fundraiser powered by United Way’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Racine County Food Bank for Do More 24 with the United Way. Do More 24 is the DMV's largest annual 24-hour online fundraiser, powered by United Way of the National Capital Area (United Way NCA).

When is Do More 24? Do More 24 will be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 beginning at 12:00 Noon and continuing until 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 18. Why is the fundraiser only 24 hours? United Way NCA wants donors to rally around one focused day of giving to create the greatest impact together as a community. Who is eligible to participate in Do More 24? Regional, national and local nonprofit organizations with a presence in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area are eligible to participate. Any organization classified by the IRS as a 501(c)(3).

