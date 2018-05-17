Do More 24 is a ’24-hour online fundraiser powered by United Way’

RACINE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Racine County Food Bank for Do More 24 with the United Way. Do More 24 is the DMV's largest annual 24-hour online fundraiser, powered by United Way of the National Capital Area (United Way NCA).
FAQ about Do More 24 (website)
When is Do More 24?
Do More 24 will be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 beginning at 12:00 Noon and continuing until 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 18.
Why is the fundraiser only 24 hours?
United Way NCA wants donors to rally around one focused day of giving to create the greatest impact together as a community.
Who is eligible to participate in Do More 24?
Regional, national and local nonprofit organizations with a presence in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area are eligible to participate. Any organization classified by the IRS as a 501(c)(3).
Will there be awards for participating nonprofit organizations?
Yes! We have an exciting prize structure this year that will allow all nonprofits an equal chance of winning an award. See the Awards page for details.
When will the award winners be notified?
United Way NCA will verify the award winners and announce the list on or before Monday, May 21, 2018. Most will be posted in real time during the 24 hour giving day.
What is the Do More 24 donation platform?
Do More 24 will be hosted by CiviCore. The platform has everything needed to implement a successful campaign. You will notice that the CiviCore platform is user-friendly, easily customizable and reliable. The platform will provide a great way for your organization to promote your work, raise funds and engage current and potential donors. There more functionality than ever!