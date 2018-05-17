× ‘Drinking beer in his vehicle:’ West Bend man, 73, arrested for 8th OWI offense after brief pursuit

WEST BEND — A West Bend man, 73, was arrested for his eighth OWI offense after an individual called police to report a driver “drinking beer in his vehicle.”

According to police, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. The caller reported the man was driving away from a business on South Main Street.

An officer spotted the man’s vehicle headed northbound on Main Street, and the vehicle was stopped at Main and High Street. As the officer approached, police say the driver produced a license and identified himself as a 73-year-old West Bend resident. The officer smelled a strong odor of intoxicants and observed other signs that the driver was intoxicated. Police say he refused to get out of his vehicle, and he drove away, traveling at speeds between 45 and 50 miles-per-hour.

He eventually stopped near Barton and Skyline Drive, where he was arrested for his eight OWI, eluding an officer, having open intoxicants in his vehicle and violating conditions of his probation.

Police say while in custody, at the West Bend Police Department, the man “intentionally urinated on the floor in the booking room.” A disorderly conduct charge was added.

A female passenger, 57, attempted to run from police when the vehicle was stopped for the second time. Police said she was located as she was attempting to enter her apartment.