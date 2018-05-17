First look: New food, new beverages and merchandise for Summerfest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There are only 41 days until the Big Gig takes over Milwaukee. Sarah Smith Pancher and Dan Elias join FOX6 WakeUp with a first look at new food, drinks and merch.

Summerfest 2018 Food and Beverages

Five new local vendors have also been added this year – Klement’s Sausage, BelAir Cantina, Koepsell’s Kettle Corn, Cedar Crest Frozen Custard, and Little Sweetie’s Specialty Treat Wagon, while two existing vendors, Auntie Anne’s and Sil’s Mini Donuts will expand their offerings in new locations.

From Klement’s Brats, pulled pork cheese fries and frozen custard to bacon cannolis, sweet plantains, and homemade potato gnocchi in a rich cream sauce, there are over 70 new items to tempt fest-goers’ taste buds. New alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including iced tea, sparkling water, ales, specialty beers, and cider round out the beverage menu. In addition, a second location for the Summerfest Corkscrew, featuring fine wines and beer, will be located at the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage.

For the full lineup and description of new foods and beverages, CLICK HERE.

Summerfest 2018 Merchandise Line

New this year, the exclusive vendor of Summerfest merchandise, The Specialized Marketing Group, Inc. (TSMGI), is rolling out nearly 40 items, prior to the festival at Summerfest.com.

The 2018 line will feature Summerfest themed specialty products, gifts, youth and adult apparel, as well as new pet products. More items will be added in the weeks to come. The models featured in the online store are local music and art educators and Summerfest fans.

Shoppers can also visit the four Summerfest Store locations on the grounds during the festival to purchase merchandise.

To order now, visit store.summerfest.com/merchandise