× Free burgers! Northpoint Custard opens for the season Saturday, May 19 🍔

MILWAUKEE — Northpoint Custard, located along Milwaukee’s lakefront, on Lincoln Memorial near Water Tower Road opens for the season on Saturday, May 19.

The first 200 guests in line when the windows open for service at 11 a.m. on Saturday will receive free burgers — first come, first serve.

This marks Northpoint Custard’s 10th year in business along the lakefront, according to a news release.

Last fall, it was featured on the Food Network’s season of “Seaside Snacks and Shacks.” You can CLICK HERE to see the full clip and to learn more about Northpoint Custard.

Leading up to the opening, Northpoint Custard officials have been posting food-related countdown photos on their Facebook page: