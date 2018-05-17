Green Bay teacher faces child enticement, stalking charges

GREEN BAY — A high school music teacher in Green Bay is accused of improper conduct involving a student.

Authorities allege 37-year-old David Viste pursued a 17-year-old boy, inviting him to house parties and bombarding him with more than 1,000 messages via text and Snapchat, some of them sexual in nature.

Viste resigned earlier this month from his job teaching band and orchestra at West High School. He’s now charged with felony counts of child enticement and stalking. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him, and a home telephone listing couldn’t be found.