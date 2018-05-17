‘I am with you always:’ Trinity Lutheran officials release photo showing damage inside church after fire

MILWAUKEE — Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church officials on Thursday, May 17 released a photo showing some of the damage to the interior of the church after Tuesday’s massive, four-alarm fire.

In an update on Wednesday, fire officials said the blaze caused an estimated $17 million in damage to the historic church — $13 million to the building itself and another $4 million to the contents within the building.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing said the fire started on the roof, which was under construction. Amid reports heating tools caused the fire, Rohlfing indicated the cause remains under investigation.

The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m., and at the peak of this fire, 110 firefighters were on scene near 9th and Highland, battling the blaze.

Reverend Jonah Burakowski said Wednesday church leaders and members are committed to restoring or rebuilding the church at the same downtown Milwaukee corner.

“The building is still standing,” Rev. Burakowski said. “It’s a testament to those who built the building 140 something odd years ago, but more so to the fire department that came in and were able to address the fire really early, to prevent fire from getting behind the brick or into the brick and causing the walls to collapse.”

Church leaders were able to take a look at the damage inside for the first time on Wednesday. They said there was plenty to be thankful for.

“We actually were pleasantly surprised how much was there. All of the artwork that was up there, including the cross that was brought over by Germany back when the first group came over,” said Pastor Burakowski.

Trinity Lutheran officials said Wednesday offers for assistance have come in from coast to coast.

Trinity officials said church leaders would meet on Thursday — and there will be church services on Sunday, but it’s not known where yet.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church was built in 1878.

PHOTO GALLERY

Church officials said Wednesday they have not set up a GoFundMe page to raise money after this fire. If you’d like to donate, you’re asked to CLICK HERE.