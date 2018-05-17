× ‘Light the Hoan:’ Group kicks off crowdsourcing campaign to light up Milwaukee’s iconic yellow arches

MILWAUKEE — A group of local business and civic leaders is leading the charge to raise more than $1.5 million to light up Milwaukee’s famous yellow arches — the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge. The funds would be used to install thousands of LED lights on the bridge.

The group is known as Light the Hoan. A news release indicates its crowdfunding campaign will be driven by individual bulb purchases and dedications on the Light the Hoan website.

The community is encouraged to share stories via the Light the Hoan website, where individuals can dedicate a lightbulb (or multiple bulbs) for $25 each to a person or organization who has helped to make Milwaukee’s future brighter. Individuals can then view their light and dedication via the interactive website, where others can read them.

The Daniel Hoan Foundation has entered into a public/private partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, wherein private funds raised by Light the Hoan’s crowdsourcing effort will be leveraged to raise additional philanthropic, foundation and corporate support to reach the total goal of just over $5 million. The DOT will help lead the state procurement process to design and construct the lighting system and support its operations and management.

Pending fundraising success, a public lighting ceremony is slated for summer 2019.

Constructed between 1970-72, the Hoan Bridge spans nearly two-miles across Interstate 794. The tiedarch bridge didn’t open to the public until 1977, earning it the nickname “Bridge to Nowhere,” and was famously used to film a car crash scene in the John Belushi cult favorite, The Blues Brothers. The bridge is named for Daniel Hoan, a socialist who served more than 24 years as Milwaukee’s mayor.