MATC launches 'Promise for Adults,' offers free tuition to eligible students to finish associates degrees

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) launched on Thursday, May 17 its MATC Promise for Adults. It offers free tuition for eligible students to finish their associate degrees at MATC. The new program is an expansion of MATC’s first-in-the-state Promise program, which assists new high school graduates.

The MATC Promise for Adults covers tuition costs after scholarships and grants for up to 75 credits for eligible individuals. Students must be:

24 years or older and live in the MATC district

Have an annual family income of $56,000 or less (based on federal student aid application)

Have earned at least six college credits but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree

Have been out of college for at least two years

Students are required to take at least six credits per semester. Applications are due by July 5, with coursework beginning in fall 2018. They must enroll in an MATC associate degree program linked to a top 50 in demand career.

MATC will hold enrollment fairs and reach out to community-based organizations to help eligible students to learn about the program and begin their applications.