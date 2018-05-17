× McDonald’s expected to hire 5,500 in Wisconsin this summer

MILWAUKEE — McDonald’s is expected to hire 5,500 in Wisconsin this summer.

Additionally, McDonald’s officials recently announced they’re allocating $150 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program, including lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and dropping weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours, making new summer restaurant employees eligible by the end of the season.

According to a news release, this investment will provide almost 400,000 employees with an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront tuition assistance for college courses, access academic advising courses and learn English as a second language.

Additionally eligible crew members will have access to $2,500/year in tuition assistance, up from $700/year and eligible managers will have access to $3,000/year, up from $1,050.

CLICK HERE to learn more and to apply for a position.