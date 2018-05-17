There is a lot of drama surrounding the royal wedding -- plus new information has been released on an upcoming Star Wars movie. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp the scoop.
Meghan Markle confirms her father won’t attend her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deal with ‘difficult situation’ after report dad won’t attend wedding
-
Meghan Markle confirms her father won’t attend royal wedding
-
Thomas Markle photo controversy: Who will walk Meghan down the aisle?
-
Signed and sealed: Queen’s gives consent to Harry’s marriage
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal details of wedding cake
-
-
Harry picks Prince William as best man for wedding to Meghan Markle
-
How members of the British royal family get their last names
-
Meghan Markle’s parents to visit queen, have wedding roles
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite public to help celebrate wedding
-
Watch the Royal Wedding on the big screen at select Marcus Theatres
-
-
Meghan Markle baptized in private ceremony
-
Sealed and delivered: Royal wedding invitations dispatched
-
TMZ: Meghan Markle’s dad suffering new chest pains amid staged paparazzi photos fallout