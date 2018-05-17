× Military members get free admission to Milwaukee Art Museum this summer

MILWAUKEE — This summer, the Milwaukee Art Museum is offering free admission for Military members and their families as part of the Blue Stars Museums program.

According to a news release, more than 2,000 museums nationwide are participating in the annual Blue Star Museums — a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.

Free admission for Military members and their families will run from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Military veterans and one guest will also be able to attend the Milwaukee Art Museum free of charge this summer.

“We are excited to participate in the Blue Star Museums collaboration again this summer,” said Amanda C. Peterson, Director of Marketing and Communication at the museum. “Those who serve our country in the military or as supportive family members deserve every bit of inspiration that we can give them. And as we’ve got the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center right here, it just makes sense to extend free admission to veterans. We hope that we can welcome everyone into the Museum this summer.”

This year’s participating Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, zoos, nature centers, and children’s museums.

For more information on free admission for Military members at MAM, CLICK HERE.