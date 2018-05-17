‘Overwhelming the system:’ Milwaukee Co. DA faces challenge in rash of overdose death cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nearly four times more people are dying in Milwaukee from drugs than homicide, and that's creating another problem at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

For the past five years, the number of people dying from drugs is rising at an alarming rate but proving who have them the lethal dose isn't easy.

"We found out from his friends that he was high, his eyes were red and he'd get more pale," said Jason Fritz.

Jason Fritz's brother -- 26-year-old Terry Fritz -- died with a needle in his lap.

"We've gotten to a place where we're never going to know," Jason.

Never going to know who supplied the lethal drugs.

"It's not just Milwaukee, it's a national problem," said Jason.

A problem Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, sees in his office.

"What's overwhelming the system right now is sheer volume," Chisholm said.

There were seven overdoses across Milwaukee over the weekend. A total of 401 last year; of those, the district attorney's office charged 24 people in connection to overdose deaths.

"By the time you've encountered a person who has overdosed or died from the drugs, trying to link them back to the distributor is often times very difficult," said Chisholm.

Because the main witness is often dead and others aren't always willing to talk about it.

"The overdose death is almost always connected in some way to an illegal distribution network," Chisholm said.

One prosecutor is handling all the overdose death cases because of lack of funding, but Chisholm says the case load is only growing.

"My prediction is that we haven't crested yet," Chisholm said.

"How many lethal doses has that person give? Probably more than just my brother," Fritz said.

A brother whose case is unsolved.

"We have a missing piece, a missing uncle, missing brother, missing cousin, son -- we'll never know what happened," Fritz said.

At one point, homicides far outweighed the number of people dying from drugs. The district attorney hasn't always had someone devoted to prosecuting overdose death cases.