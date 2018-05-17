Police: 3 hurt following 3-vehicle crash near 51st and Brown Deer

BROWN DEER — Three people are hurt following a three-vehicle crash near 51st and Brown Deer Thursday afternoon, May 17. It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, three people were transported from the scene to Froedtert Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PHOTO GALLERY

Traffic signals were knocked down as a result of the crash. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is responding to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Brown Deer Police Department.