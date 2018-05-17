The Milwaukee Maze is the ‘largest fenced-in maze’ in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Maze is an outdoor challenge that is full of twists and turns. It opens to the public Friday, May 18 and will be here all summer long. Carl spent the morning getting a first look.

About Milwaukee Maze (website)

Our maze is roughly 10,000 sq. ft. and takes an estimated 1 hour and 25 min. to complete. The goal is to stamp your card in all four corners. Those who complete the maze with the fastest time will receive name recognition on the record board. Location McCarty Park 8214 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI 53219 Date and Hours May 12 - September 1 Monday-Closed

Tuesday-Closed

Wednesday-10:00am-9:00pm

Thursday 10:00am -9:00pm

Friday 10:00am -9:00pm

Saturday 10:00am - 9:00pm

Sunday 10:00am - 9:00pm Dates and hours are subject to change