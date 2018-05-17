The Milwaukee Maze is the ‘largest fenced-in maze’ in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Maze is an outdoor challenge that is full of twists and turns. It opens to the public Friday, May 18 and will be here all summer long. Carl spent the morning getting a first look.
About Milwaukee Maze (website)
Our maze is roughly 10,000 sq. ft. and takes an estimated 1 hour and 25 min. to complete. The goal is to stamp your card in all four corners. Those who complete the maze with the fastest time will receive name recognition on the record board.
Location
McCarty Park
8214 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI 53219
Date and Hours
May 12 - September 1
- Monday-Closed
- Tuesday-Closed
- Wednesday-10:00am-9:00pm
- Thursday 10:00am -9:00pm
- Friday 10:00am -9:00pm
- Saturday 10:00am - 9:00pm
- Sunday 10:00am - 9:00pm
Dates and hours are subject to change
Admissions
-
Adults and Children (Ages 3+) $10.00 per person
-
Seniors (Ages 60+) and Military $8.00 per person