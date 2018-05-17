Search warrant executed: Law enforcement arrests Racine man, confiscates drug paraphernalia

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man is in custody after agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T and K-9 officer executed a search warrant at a home near N. Memorial St. and Hamilton St. early Thursday, May 17.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect at the residence was a known gang member and involved in the sales of cocaine. Law enforcement located the following during the execution of the search warrant: 81.5 grams of cocaine, 1.4 grams of marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, ammunition, numerous cell phones and $2,391.

Officials say there was also another family with a young child residing in the residence. The Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) was contacted under the drug endangered children protocol.

The 22-year-old suspect was taken to the Racine County Jail and is expected to face the following charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver while armed

Repeat drug offender

Possession of marijuana

Keeper of a drug place

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

State probation hold for robbery w/threat of force