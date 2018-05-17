Silver Alert: Search is on for 67-year-old Ronald Edwards of St. Francis

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for Ronald Edwards, 67, from St. Francis. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon, May 16.

Officials say Edwards was last seen leaving his assisted living facility at 2:30 p.m., getting into a white, four- door, older model Buick sedan. The driver of this vehicle is unknown.

Edwards has numerous medical conditions and is unable to care for himself. He usually uses a walker, which he did not take with him.

Edwards is described as a Native American man, about 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds. He has long brown hair and has a mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing red and black tennis shoes, a white t-shirt, and dark grey sweatpants.

If you have information about where Edwards could be, you’re urged to call the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.