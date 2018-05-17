× Superintendent Darienne Driver to leave MPS sooner than planned

MILWAUKEE — Darienne Driver will step down as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) sooner than planned. Her last day scheduled day at MPS has been moved from from July 6 to May 20.

Driver will take on the job of president and CEO for United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

“The impact of your work as Superintendent has had an immeasurable impact not only on the members of the MPS family, but on the entire Milwaukee community,” said Larry Miller, District 5 Director and Board Vice President. “I am grateful for you and all that you have given to MPS and your outstanding leadership.”

The Board voted to approve May 20, as Driver’s last day.

Driver said she’s going back to where it all began — Detroit, where she started her career as an elementary school teacher.

“This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to use the power of collective impact and equity to improve the lives of young people, their families and the communities in which they live,” said Driver in a statement.