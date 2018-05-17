The short hair struggle: Inspiration for any elegant event you’re invited to this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whoever said short hair can't be styles into an up do? Stylist Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee with some inspiration for any elegant event you're invited to this summer.

Twists are a great way to upstyle short hair. Create at 'dirty' feel to the hair by using product like sea salt sprays or dry shampoo. Twist the hair into desired shape and pin in — and always criss-cross your bobby pins as they will achieve a better hold.

Braids on short hair are an easy way to create an updo feel with short hair. Simply braid whatever hair will fit, and leave the rest out as part of your look.

Slicked back hair or hair off the face is really trendy at the moment. However, we don`t want it wet or hard looking. Blow dry or curl the hair forward first and then brush back, this creates volume and movement.