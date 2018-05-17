× ‘This is about public safety:’ State’s “Click It or Ticket” mobilization begins May 21

MILWAUKEE — To help prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours looking for unbuckled motorists as part of the Click It or Ticket mobilization set for May 21 – June 3.

During the annual initiative, WisDOT will utilize designated federal dollars to fund enhanced law enforcement patrols and public outreach about seat belt use.

“With another busy travel season getting underway, we’re reminding all motorists that whether you’re headed across town or across the state, every safe journey begins with wearing a seat belt,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary Dave Ross. “As always, this is not about stopping or citing motorists – this is about public safety and getting all motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic laws.”

Currently, about 90 percent of Wisconsin motorists wear safety belts. The 10 percent who fail to buckle up account for nearly half of all the drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes each year. State law allows police to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a safety belt. In addition, drivers can be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children.